CPRE, the countryside charity, has written to all Northumberland MPs asking them to back a Private Members Bill which would see solar panels automatically installed on all new houses.

The Northumberland branch of the charity, (formerly the Campaign to Protect Rural England), is seeking support for the so-called ‘Sunshine Bill’.

Introduced by Gloucester MP Max Wilkinson and officially titled ‘New Homes (Solar Generation)’ the Private Members Bill will be debated in the House of Commons this Friday but needs at least 100 MPs in the Chamber to have any chance of progressing to the next stage.

If it were to pass into law, it would mark the start of an era when new houses automatically came fitted with solar panels, slashing homeowners' energy bills long-term and accelerating the drive towards ending the use of climate-heating fossil fuels.

Northumberland CPRE branch co-ordinator Annie Lloyd, who sent out the letters, said: “This is potentially such an important moment in terms of the direction of travel when it comes to domestic solar.

“CPRE is running a national Rooftop Solar campaign which seeks to give businesses and individuals energy independence while reducing the need for vast solar farms in the countryside.”

Opponents of solar farms in the countryside have been accused by the current Government of being blockers and NIMBYs but CPRE Northumberland is pointing out that over-industrialising the countryside risks antagonising people in rural areas and that rooftop solar could defuse some of those concerns.

In the letter to the North East MPs, CPRE Northumberland points out: “CPRE does not oppose all solar farms in the countryside - we passionately support efforts to generate clean energy and recognise the existential threat to the countryside posed by the climate crisis.

“However, our research shows over half the solar panels needed to hit near-term national net zero targets could be fitted on rooftops and in car parks.

“Installing solar panels on existing buildings and car parks would enjoy near-universal public support and help minimise objections to the large solar farms in the countryside that might need to be built.”

CPRE Northumberland has written to Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington), Emma Foody (Cramlington and Killingworth), Joe Morris (Hexham) and David Smith (North Northumberland), asking them to attend Friday’s debate and give their support to Bill.