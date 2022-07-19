Countryside visitors warned of wildfire risk in Northumberland

Visitors to the countryside are being told not to light campfires or use barbecues following the recent hot and dry spell.

The warning comes from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland National Park Authority and Forestry England.

Wildfire Lead Rob Stacey said: “It’s already been a busy year and we need everyone to be careful whether they’re in the hills, woods, parks or the coast.

A wildfire at Simonside, near Rothbury.

"We've had six wildfires already, which is more than in the whole of last year and we’re concerned the dry conditions could lead to more

"Some of the fires have been big and covered large areas. We recently had one at Holy Island which has burned a site of special scientific interest.

“And while people may feel the risk is lower now some areas have received a bit of rain, as we all know, in reality there has been very little and it will become hot and dry again and any water that fell will very soon evaporate. The risk remains high and the risk will increase further again over the coming days.

"Our advice is simple - we urge those wishing to enjoy our beautiful countryside to take care and do so safely. Take a picnic, not a BBQ."