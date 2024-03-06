Council welcomes boost that reopening of Farne Islands will provide to Seahouses area
Inner Farne reopens to visitors on March 25 after a two-year closure due to a bird flu outbreak which claimed the lives of thousands of seabirds.
Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives at Northumberland County Council, expressed his gratitude to the teams of National Trust rangers who have been undertaking the challenging task of tackling the avian flu clean up.
He said: "I am very grateful to the dedicated rangers and staff who have worked tirelessly to clean up in the aftermath of the bird flu outbreak.
“Their commendable efforts play a crucial role in preserving the unique ecosystem of the Farne Islands, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the natural land and diverse wildlife that make this area so special."
The closure of the Farnes, while necessary for public safety, had a significant impact on local businesses, especially Seahouses-based boat skippers providing day trips to the islands.
Cllr Watson continued: “I am so pleased to see part of Northumberland’s beautiful natural coastline once again able to be enjoyed by the public.
“The Farne Islands are renowned for their rich biodiversity and picturesque landscapes and are a special part of our county for residents and visitors alike.”
The council is committed to working collaboratively with conservation organisations to ensure the continued protection and sustainability of this ecological treasure.
Staple Island will remain closed, which is in the interest of continued conservation efforts and the well-being of the local bird population.