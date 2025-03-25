Council reports fall in fly tipping in Northumberland

New figures show reports of fly tipping incidents in Northumberland have fallen by nearly a quarter.

Current performance indicates there a 23% decrease in incidents for the 2024/25 period.

In October 2024 alone there was a 45% reduction overall - with 236 incidents compared to 429 in October 2023, and in November there was a 29% reduction overall with 248 incidents compared to 351 in November 2023.

Robust measures have been put in place including increasing the Fixed Penalty Notice for fly tips to £1,000, increasing the use of CCTV cameras to catch perpetrators, a targeted behaviour-change campaign and community engagement activity in affected areas.

Since October 2024, there have been 11 Fixed Penalty Notices issued at the new amount of £1000 for fly tipping and three have been paid at the reduced rate of £750.

Northumberland County Council has also been actively speaking to residents through door-to-door visits, along with providing information on how to dispose of waste properly, legally, and easily.

A new target has been set to reduce fly tipping incidents by an extra 5% by the end of 2026/27.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after our environment, said: “As a council we are committed to protecting our natural environment, ensuring we provide clean spaces for our residents and visitors.

“Not only is fly tipping an environmental crime, but every time we clean up illegally dumped rubbish, it takes resources away from our other important services.

“While this reduction is very much welcomed, even one fly tip is one too many. We continue to urge everyone to dispose of their waste responsibly and to report fly-tipping when they see it."