Council offers 15,000 trees to Northumberland residents in bid to tackle climate change

There’s a selection hedge, copse or native harvest species and residents will be given a choice of species depending on their garden size, whether they’re small, medium or large. Even those with limited outdoor space, such as balconies, can apply.

Saplings are now available to order online.

The tree saplings on offer are small cell grown plants, sourced from the UK, and come provided with a biodegradable shelter guard, cane and planting and aftercare instructions. Applicants will be sent confirmation and location pick up three weeks prior to the collection date.

Free tree saplings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Glen Sanderson, council leader and cabinet member for climate change, said: “the council is committed to protecting our environment and we want to support everyone in the county to help enhance our natural landscape.

“This is the fourth year the free tree scheme has been running and every year I’m always so pleased to see just how many people come forward to claim and plant a tree.“It’s fantastic to visit community groups who have come together to get outdoors, work together and create something for generations to come.”

The council is focusing on how the natural environment can help mitigate the effects of climate change. Over 10,000 saplings were given out in 2022, and all trees go towards improving air quality, helping the council in its ambition to make Northumberland carbon neural by 2030.

They are also taking the lead on the North East’s nature recovery, which will outline plans to reduce and mitigate flooding, improve carbon sequestration through peatlands, trees and woodlands and enhance biodiversity through wildlife conservation.

“It’s no secret that trees come with scores of benefits not only to the environment, but tree planting can bring people together, provide educational opportunities and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors,” Cllr Sanderson added.