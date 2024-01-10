Green initiatives have received a funding boost from Northumberland County Council’s Environment and Climate Fund.

After a thorough evaluation process by the Climate Change Team at the local authority, 17 projects have been selected from 35 applications for their innovative approaches. This has resulted in £55,000 being awarded collectively for environmentally conscious schemes.

The initiatives span a wide range of issues – including reducing emissions, supporting community engagement and education, improving the energy efficiency of buildings through insulation and retrofitting, encouraging active and sustainable transport, or upgrading waste solutions to support more reducing, reusing, and recycling.

Each project reflects the council’s commitment to supporting grassroots solutions that contribute to the larger goal of mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable living practices, also fostering a sense of shared responsibility among community members.

The What a Wonderful World team, which has organised festivals in Alnwick.

The full list of successful schemes is as follows – Greener Berwick: Repair Cafe with quarterly practical, creative repair workshops including setting up a tool library and storage unit.

Miscreations Theatre: creative workshops with eight primary schools across Northumberland for two weeks. Investigating the theme of ‘soil’ where children will have the opportunity to devise shadow puppet scenarios and underground soundscapes.

Holy Island Village Hall: battery storage system including an inverter/charger that will allow a battery to be connected to the building’s electrical system with an existing small solar panel array, monitoring system, display and cables, and installation.

Sycamore Gap Net Zero: hiring of two professional volunteer organisers and an administrator to facilitate net zero events in Hexham about climate change and biodiversity emergencies.

Inside The Fishers Arms Community Pub in Horncliffe.

Transition Tynedale: voluntary repair café in Hexham to fix household items.

Cycling 4 Everyone: bike repair and recycle scheme.

Living Woods: promotion of woodland volunteering.

The Fishers Arms Community Pub in Horncliffe: loft insulation with sheep wool insulation, which is carbon neutral and is low energy to produce.

Haltwhistle Partnership: replacing light fittings with LED light bulbs and updating electric heaters with modern energy efficient heaters.

Ovington Parish Council: digital mapping and literature linked to QR codes printed onto interpretation boards for engagement with the local community and schools to care for the linear arboretum.

Swarland and Newton Action on Climate (SNAC): ecological survey and training.

Friends of East Wood Park: small, raised garden bed area for children, including a wildflower section for bees and butterflies.

Womens Workshop: equipment, tools and materials, stationery, growing kits for outdoor kitchen garden.

Allendale Community Sports Hall: replace lighting with low wattage LED lights.

Forum Cinema Hexham: auditorium insulation.

What a Wonderful World Trust: professional support to school projects and to help fund leading professional performers who will create inspiring events.

Acomb Parish Council: Acomb community solar project.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for climate change, said: “I’m very proud to see the number of exceptional projects come through our Northumberland Climate and Environment Fund.

“These initiatives demonstrate the passion and dedication of our local communities to enhance the county’s natural environment and combat climate change to create a more resilient and sustainable future for Northumberland.