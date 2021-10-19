Climate change pilgrims make pit stop at Northumberland nature reserve

The Ecumenical Pilgrimage for Climate Justice at Hauxley nature reserve. Picture: Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The group of more than 30 pilgrims of different nationalities are heading to Scotland for the COP26 International Climate Conference, which is being held in Glasgow in November.

The pilgrimage is an ecumenical project supported by Protestant regional churches, Catholic dioceses and church aid organisations.

Its purpose is to raise awareness of the international aspects of climate change and climate justice and to call for world leaders to take positive action at the conference.

Twenty-two people left Poland onAugust 14 to begin their 1,500km journey, joining up with another group in Munster, Germany who had walked through Denmark and Sweden.

Following a ferry trip from Amsterdam to North Shields, the group followed the Northumberland Coastal Path, which takes them past Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The Hauxley site was an important stop off point as the reserve reflects the issue surrounding climate change as, together with its neighbouring reserve of East Chevington, was once an opencast coal site but is now a thriving area of biodiversity area under threat from climate change.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Living Landscapes Manager said: “What an achievement and so humbling to have welcomed the pilgrims to the centre. We wish them every success with their ongoing journey and their efforts in raising the issue of climate change.”

Following a tour of the reserve, the pilgrims headed northward, joined by Chris Myers, a volunteer with Northumberland Wildlife Trust who helped construct the building and who has been working on the East Chevington reserve.