A climate action day organised by the What a Wonderful World Trust is being held in the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, October 23.

Students from Duchess’s Community High School, Glendale Middle School and others will be bringing live music, mini-dramas, a “slow fashion” showcase featuring the work of Stella Fenwick, winners of a schools climate song competition and a session on top tips for reducing your carbon footprint

“The aim is to support young people’s ideas about their future world and to give us all a chance to hear from experts and ask questions about green solutions to the climate problems threatening us now in Northumberland,” explained co-organiser Liz Anderson.

Local band Hybrid, made up of Callum Van Schalkwyk, Finley Ross, Adam Johnston, Billy Clayton and Finley Stanislawski, will be playing.

Speakers include former North East MEP Paul Brannen, director of Public Affairs for the European woodworking and sawmill industries, who will focus on how wood can help decarbonise the built environment which is currently responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions.

Cllr Martin Swinbank, member for Alnwick ward on Northumberland County Council, will talk about local transport from cycleways to really effective public transport.

Tessa Sayers from Community Action Northumberland will explore how to heat our homes cheaply and sustainably, while Simon Bowens from Friends of the Earth will address Green Jobs for the North of Tyne area, pointing out that we will need to insulate 9,000 homes, install 1,400 electric charging stations and plant up to 70,000 hectares of new woodland.

And with the UN International climate conference in Glasgow just two weeks away, there will be an interview with Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan about her role as COP 26 Champion for Mitigation and Adaptation.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

There will also be information about local climate issues and the effect on our wildlife from a range of local organisations.

The event starts at 10.30am. Town Crier Jolly Roger will greet visitors to the Market Square with his verses about local transport.

Local band Hybrid will start the event and it will end with songs from song-writer, Sandra Kerr.

Stella Fenwick will showcase slow fashion.

Entry is free and there is a free beverage for anyone who brings their own mug.