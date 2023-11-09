Climate change action plan is not 'Big Brother' watching, says Northumberland council leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative councillor Glen Sanderson made the statement at a meeting of the council’s cabinet as members discussed a report setting out the scope of the new climate change plan, which will be in force from 2024 to 2026.

The plan will focus on greenhouse gas reduction and climate change “resilience through nature”. However, environmental issues have made headlines in recent months – particularly in London, where concerns over the widening of the city’s ultra-low emission zones were labelled as the reason behind Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge by-election in July.

Cllr Sanderson said: “I need to say one thing which is really important – this is not about dictating or commanding people to carry out environmentally friendly acts, and to be some type of Big Brother watching over residents.

Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.

“It is absolutely the opposite. It is about encouraging people to think about what they can do even in a small way to help us reach this net zero figure and help us protect the planet, which is important for all of us, our children, and our children’s children.”

The council’s current climate action plan expires at the end of the year. The new plan is expected to come before cabinet in January to be ratified.