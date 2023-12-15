A beach clear-up operation took place following the loss of 70 metric tons of timber at sea.

The cargo vessel ‘Scot Explorer’ lost the logs overboard off the coast of Blyth. The vessel’s owner, Scotline, has stated the logs were lost due to bad weather.

The coastguard was alerted at around 11.15am on Wednesday and sent a fixed-wing aircraft to survey the area. The ‘Explorer’ was on its way to Dover from Scotland but has now docked in Sunderland to secure its remaining cargo.

A North Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We have been clearing the logs that washed up after they fell from a cargo ship, we are working with the cargo owner to arrange for their collection or disposal.”

Logs scattered accross Whitley Bay beach are now being disposed off. Picture: Craig Connor/Chronicle

A spokesperson for Scotline said: “Scotline does not own the logs and is not responsible for the salvage which lies with the cargo owner but has been working with the MCA and Tyneside Council for their quick recovery and disposal.”

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea said: “What has been reported about timber being washed up on the beach is naturally a concern. However, I am so pleased that the council are working with the cargo owner and acted quickly to remove any debris which could pose a danger to residents and other shipping arrangements.”