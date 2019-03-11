Clean up your community this spring

Northumberland County Council is backing a national campaign to get people out and about cleaning up their local communities this spring.

The Great British Spring Clean, from March 22 to April 23, promoted by Keep Britain Tidy, wants to inspire hundreds of thousands of people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up the rubbish.

The county council will be encouraging and supporting groups, individuals and its own staff and councillors who want to do their bit to help clear up the litter from streets, parks and beaches.

Officers will be on hand to give advice, and essential equipment can be loaned to groups who want to collect litter. Council teams can also arrange to pick up the bagged waste afterwards.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “We all have our part to play in keeping Northumberland clean and want to encourage as many groups, individuals and organisations as possible to take part over the month of the spring clean. Together we can make a real difference and clean up the environment on our doorsteps.”

To register your event, visit https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/ To borrow equipment, email nicola.wardle@northumberland.gov.uk or ring 01670 622997 by March 13.