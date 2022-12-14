Mike Hardy has been chief executive of the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries & Conservation Authority (NIFCA) for almost 20 years.

He served initially with Northumberland Sea Fisheries Committee from 2003 and then NIFCA from 2011.

Mark Southerton, the organisation’s chief enforcement officer, will take on the chief officer role as part of a new management structure that will be deployed in the new year.

Mark Southerton and Mike Hardy.

Based in Blyth, NIFCA is one of ten Inshore Fisheries & Conservation Authorities (IFCAs) around the coast of England dedicated to looking after the marine environment and promoting sustainable fishing practices.

The Northumberland district covers an area from the mid-point of the River Tyne to the Scottish border and extends six nautical miles out to sea along the Northumberland and North Tyneside coastline.

“It’s been a privilege and an honour to lead this great organisation,” said Mike.

“Working alongside my NIFCA colleagues, members and stakeholders to champion and sustainably manage our inshore fisheries and marine environment is quite exceptional and unique”.

“NIFCA’s future is very bright under my successor.”

NIFCA chair, Les Weller, said: “I would like to thank Mike for his years of dedication. He has led the Authority with integrity and commitment, and under Mike’s leadership, NIFCA has kept pace, helping to balance the needs of our delicate marine environment with the social and economic needs of the NIFCA district, for the betterment of our communities.

