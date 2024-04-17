Campaigners voice fresh opposition to solar farm plan in West Chevington

A group of residents protesting proposals to build a solar farm in a hamlet say that the land should be returned to paddock.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Apr 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Developer, William Jackson, Genesis One Ltd., has applied for planning permission to install 16 rows of a total of 384 solar panels at West Chevington.

Carbon capture pods would be inserted under the panels but a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to store energy from the panels has been removed from the plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the West Chevington Action Group, said: “The proposal for an industrial solar site is completely unsuitable for a rural hamlet.

West Chevington. Picture: GoogleWest Chevington. Picture: Google
West Chevington. Picture: Google

“The land proposed for development is designated as paddock land for grazing so let’s see sheep here rather than hundreds of ugly solar panels.

“The alleged benefits of the solar farm are questionable – there’s no connection to the National Grid and very poor peak time supply in the evenings and winter due to our climate and no battery storage.”

Related topics:National Grid