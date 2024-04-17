Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developer, William Jackson, Genesis One Ltd., has applied for planning permission to install 16 rows of a total of 384 solar panels at West Chevington.

Carbon capture pods would be inserted under the panels but a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to store energy from the panels has been removed from the plan.

A spokesperson for the West Chevington Action Group, said: “The proposal for an industrial solar site is completely unsuitable for a rural hamlet.

West Chevington. Picture: Google

“The land proposed for development is designated as paddock land for grazing so let’s see sheep here rather than hundreds of ugly solar panels.