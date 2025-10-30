Campaign launched to tackle roadside litter on A1

A campaign to tackle roadside litter on the A1 has been launched.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has partnered with Scottish Borders Council, Berwickshire Anti-Litter Group and others to deploy a suite of billboards, posters and bin wraps to curb the issue of roadside litter.

Barry Fisher, Chief Executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Roadside litter is a huge problem: it damages Scotland’s reputation, it’s ugly, dangerous and expensive to clean up.

“We have campaigned to reduce roadside litter for years but it’s clear that more still needs to be done.

“It is critical we also address the root cause of roadside litter by rethinking our consumption habits and changing the behaviours that are our polluting our

environment.

“The message is simple: bin your litter responsibly or take it home. There is no excuse for roadside litter.”

Candi Philips, volunteer at Berwickshire Anti-Litter Group, added: “Berwickshire Anti-Litter Group is made up of well-meaning individuals who are passionate in their quest to clear our towns and roads of litter.

“Roadside litter is caused by a variety of issues which are all impacting our environment. Our way of life is dominated by convenience, fast food outlets, excessive packaging and over consumption of single-use materials.

“While this way of living seems to have become the norm, we must reiterate the importance of binning your litter properly or taking it home – throwing litter from your vehicle should never be an option.

“Until we have this change of mindset we will continue to play our part to keep Scotland beautiful.”