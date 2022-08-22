Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, which occurred at Hauxley Nature Reserve last Friday (August 19), was discovered by reserve volunteer Pete Lazenby on his morning inspection of the woods on the site.

The Trust claims that, if not discovered, the blaze would have been far more damaging to the reserve and its dry trees which are usually home to over 100 species of young birds during this time of the year alongside red squirrels, stoats, weasels, hedgehogs, and foxes.

Now, the Trust is asking the public to remain aware and vigilant of the risk of wildfires even as temperatures fall from the highs that were seen during the recent heatwave in the UK.

Sophie Irving, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre's information assistant, at the site of the woodland fire.

Explaining the increasing wildfire risks, Druridge Bay landscape manager, Alex Lister, said: “All our reserves are under more pressure than ever before as temperatures rise, and changing weather patterns mean they are more susceptible to wildfires.

“In this instance, the camp fire wasn’t extinguished properly and, because of the dry undergrowth, smouldered and re-ignited because of the wind.

“Luckily our volunteer Pete spotted the fire. If it hadn’t been for him, precious habitats would have been destroyed, possibly for decades.”

He added: “Our message is clear. Enjoy our wonderful wild places, but do not light camp fires on them and act responsibly.”

The site of the fire at Hauxley Nature Reserve.

For more information, visit Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s website at https://www.nwt.org.uk/

Alternatively, you can contact them by ringing 0191 284 6884 or you can email [email protected]

A stoat at Hauxley Nature Reserve.