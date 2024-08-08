Holywell, which qualified for the horticulture competition after winning at last year’s Northumbria in Bloom, was inspected by the judges Roger Burnett and Ian Beaney as they visited all this year’s entries.

They heard about community events and engagement work by the Holywell in Bloom volunteer group and toured the public spaces that the group maintains year-round.

Judgements are made based on each village’s impact on the local environment, community engagement, and horticultural excellence.

Ian said: “The village can be justly proud of the work that the volunteers here have undertaken.

“We have had a very enjoyable walk this morning looking at a whole lot of different aspects of the core ideals of Britain in Bloom, and we have seen good examples of all of those walking through the village.

“There are people who maybe are not that interested in horticulture who are playing a part in Holywell in Bloom, and we hope that the group goes from strength to strength.”

This year’s Britain in Bloom theme is friendship, which inspired pupils from Holywell Village First School to create ‘friendship hands’ that now decorate the railings of Holywell House Care Centre.

An installation of ‘friendship poles’ created by Whytrig Middle School pupils also features in the village.

Holywell’s knit and natter group has been involved in producing decorations for the town and the Boer War memorial has been tidied up in preparation for the judges’ visit.

Judges also took interest in residents’ gardens, including the ‘wonky veg’ patch created by a local puppeteer.

Holywell in Bloom showed off their work at the village’s ‘woodland walk’ too, where a former fly tipping hotspot has been turned into an adventure trail for children.

Ken Brown, treasurer of Holywell in Bloom, believes help from the community has “made a lot of difference” this year. He said: “I think it has gone pretty well. It is hard to tell, the judges do not give much away.

“We have done well in the past in similar circumstances. I think we have done more this year than we have ever done before.”

He added: “I think it has brought the community together.”

The competition’s results will be announced in October.

