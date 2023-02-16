The mammal, named Kiwi by its rescuers, is the third seal to be helped by Blyth Wildlife Rescue so far this year.

After being taken back to the charity’s HQ, it was found to have a low temperature, was bleeding from its gums, had several puncture wounds in its rear flipper and was seriously dehydrated and undernourished.

He has therefore spent the past month eating plenty of herring and after reaching a healthy weight, was operated on at Vets4Pets in Morpeth.

Kiwi was rescued from a Northumberland beach after being attacked by a dog.

The surgery was a success and Kiwi is doing well. Already, bandages have been removed and the seal has been moved to a rehabilitation centre in Tynemouth.

Eventually, Kiwi will be returned to the North Sea.

Coral Chapple, senior medic, said: “He’s doing really well.

"He’s taken everything in his stride essentially from the operation, and he’s recovering and eating really well. He’s going from strength to strength.”

Kiwi is now in recovery after a successful operation.

Blyth Wildlife Rescue has helped a total of 120 injured or ill animals this year.

The charity relies entirely on donations, and like many others is struggling to keep up with demand due to the cost of living crisis.

Coral added: “We generally couldn’t do what we do now without the public. Everything we do is as a result of donations.

"We are currently going through five kilos of herring every day, so with the riving costs of current gas, electric and products, it’s really tough. But we always do what we can.

"We need the public’s help.”

