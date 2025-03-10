Blyth Town Council are working with the Environment Agency to improve flood preparedness

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:32 BST
Following the devastating impact of autumn floods, the Environment Agency (EA) has been working with Blyth Town Council to improve flood preparedness.

In October, the EA met with the Town Council to outline the responsibilities of key agencies involved in flood management. The flooding was classified by the EA as a significant and rare event, with a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

The extreme rainfall, coinciding with high river levels, resulted in severe flooding across the area, and the EA confirmed that climate change was a contributing factor to the severity of the event.

Blyth Town Council have now worked with the EA to develop the Blyth Flood Resilience Plan, including earlier flood warnings, improving direct communication between the Town Council, the EA and residents, and maintaining records of vulnerable residents who may need support.

Chillingham Close flood wardensplaceholder image
Chillingham Close flood wardens

Throughout the winter, the teams finalised this plan, which was officially adopted at the Community Development Committee meeting in February.

The EA has also been working with residential areas affected to set up Flood Warden Groups. The EA met with the Flood Wardens for Chillingham Close advising them on the response process and how the plan will help support residents.

Mayor Aileen Barrass said: “The devastating impact of the October floods made it clear that we must do everything possible to improve our community’s resilience.

"The partnership between Blyth Town Council, the Environment Agency, and our dedicated residents is a crucial step forward. I am incredibly proud of the commitment shown by the Flood Warden Groups, and I hope to see more of these initiatives across Blyth.

"Together, we are building a stronger, more prepared community.”

