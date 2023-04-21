News you can trust since 1854
Blyth scuba diving company ‘stoked’ to become first PADI Eco Centre in the UK

Work to protect the marine environment while scuba diving has led to a Blyth diving organisation being named the first PADI Eco Centre in the UK.

By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read

The Fifth Point Diving has been awarded the title by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

The new credential recognises diving organisations that “exhibit continued commitment to conservation efforts that support the global agenda to protect the ocean” across the world.

Nic Emery, co-founder of The Fifth Point Diving, said: “We are over the moon to be named as the first PADI Eco Centre in the UK and one of the first in the world.

The Fifth Point Diving takes litter out of the ocean while diving and has organised beach clean-ups.The Fifth Point Diving takes litter out of the ocean while diving and has organised beach clean-ups.
“Protecting the ocean is at the core of our business and we do everything we can to encourage our divers and snorkelers to get involved with marine conservation.

“We are stoked that our efforts have been recognised with this accolade."

The credential was created in the wake of a study by The Reef-World Foundation that found 95% of divers look for sustainable operators when booking a trip, but often struggle to book with confidence.

In addition to running diving courses, The Fifth Point Diving holds regular beach and underwater clean-ups and is committed to sustainable diving practices and creating positive ocean change.

The Fifth Point Diving do not take anything out of the ocean when diving, except litter.The Fifth Point Diving do not take anything out of the ocean when diving, except litter.
Nic, who lives in Blyth, added: “The Fifth Point Diving is a no touch, no take dive centre which means that nothing will be removed from the ocean, except for litter and marine debris.

“The Fifth Point prides itself on putting lobsters back in the ocean instead of taking them for dinner.”

The Fifth Point Diving co-founder Nic Emery.The Fifth Point Diving co-founder Nic Emery.
