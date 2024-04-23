Blyth man fined for fly tipping children's slide near Seghill after being caught on camera
David Leadbitter, of Leaholme Crescent in Blyth, was caught on camera fly tipping garden furniture and a children's slide from his van on Mill Lane, Seghill by another driver’s dashcam on April 10, 2023.
The vehicle’s registration was clearly shown in the footage and traced back to Leadbitter by officers from Northumberland County Council’s environmental enforcement team.
The 37-year-old did not assist council officers during their investigation and he failed to voluntarily attend formal interviews.
Leadbitter pleaded guilty to being in control of a vehicle that was used to illegally fly tip household waste at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18.
He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 in costs and a victim surcharge of £40, a total financial penalty of £340.
Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to fly tipping and in every instance we are able, we will prosecute offenders.
“We have household waste recovery centres right across the county, including in Blyth, where the majority of all household waste can be disposed of free of charge.
“It is likely that the perpetrator went miles out of his way to dump the rubbish, driving past a recycling centre right on his doorstep.
“No matter what the waste or the reasons behind it, fly tipping is a very serious offence because of the damage it causes to the environment as well as the cost to the taxpayer of clearing and disposing of the waste.”