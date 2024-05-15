Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three North Tyneside beaches have been given Blue Flag awards in recognition of their cleanliness and facilities.

King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth Longsands, and Whitley Bay once again earned the prestigious flags, as well as Seaside Awards, from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

At least one beach in the borough has held Blue Flag status every year for the last 30 years, after Tynemouth Longsands won its first Blue Flag in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The honour recognises the highest standards of cleanliness, facilities, safety, environmental education and management at beaches across England.

Tynemouth Longsands is among English beaches to be given a Blue Flag for 2024. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

Councillor Hannah Johnson, North Tyneside's cabinet member for the environment, said: “When visitors come to North Tyneside, whether from within the UK or overseas, they immediately recognise the significance of the Blue Flag and the Seaside Award.

“It lets them know that our beaches are safe, clean and well-maintained.

“The awards are a source of immense pride for us, and I would like to thank our staff and volunteers for their continued work in helping to retain the awards all these years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an incredible achievement and has helped to establish North Tyneside as one of the premier beach destinations in the country."

This year 61 sites in England were awarded both the Blue Flag and Seaside Award. 13 sites received the Blue Flag only and 76 beaches received the Seaside Award only.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents, and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect, and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches, and we would like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe, and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.