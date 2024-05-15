Blue Flag awarded to North Tyneside beaches by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy
and live on Freeview channel 276
King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth Longsands, and Whitley Bay once again earned the prestigious flags, as well as Seaside Awards, from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
At least one beach in the borough has held Blue Flag status every year for the last 30 years, after Tynemouth Longsands won its first Blue Flag in 1994.
The honour recognises the highest standards of cleanliness, facilities, safety, environmental education and management at beaches across England.
Councillor Hannah Johnson, North Tyneside's cabinet member for the environment, said: “When visitors come to North Tyneside, whether from within the UK or overseas, they immediately recognise the significance of the Blue Flag and the Seaside Award.
“It lets them know that our beaches are safe, clean and well-maintained.
“The awards are a source of immense pride for us, and I would like to thank our staff and volunteers for their continued work in helping to retain the awards all these years.
“It is an incredible achievement and has helped to establish North Tyneside as one of the premier beach destinations in the country."
This year 61 sites in England were awarded both the Blue Flag and Seaside Award. 13 sites received the Blue Flag only and 76 beaches received the Seaside Award only.
Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents, and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect, and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches, and we would like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.
“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe, and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.
“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.
“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.