Dozens of birdwatchers made their way to Newton-by-the-Sea after the sighting of the grey-headed lapwing on Monday.

The bird was first spotted in Low Newton and later at High Newton, attracting a crowd of birdwatchers with cameras.

A British Trust for Ornithology spokesman said: “The sighting of the grey-headed lapwing has certainly got a lot of people very excited, and for good reason: it's the first record in the UK and only the fourth in Europe.

A grey-headed lapwing. Picture: Pixabay

"Grey-headed lapwings migrate between their wintering grounds in southeast Asia and their breeding range in northeastern China and Japan.

"This individual has clearly got very lost!

