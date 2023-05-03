Birdwatchers flock to Northumberland coast after first sighting of grey-headed lapwing in UK
A bird usually found in east Asia has been spotted in the UK for the first time – on the Northumberland coast.
Dozens of birdwatchers made their way to Newton-by-the-Sea after the sighting of the grey-headed lapwing on Monday.
The bird was first spotted in Low Newton and later at High Newton, attracting a crowd of birdwatchers with cameras.
A British Trust for Ornithology spokesman said: “The sighting of the grey-headed lapwing has certainly got a lot of people very excited, and for good reason: it's the first record in the UK and only the fourth in Europe.
"Grey-headed lapwings migrate between their wintering grounds in southeast Asia and their breeding range in northeastern China and Japan.
"This individual has clearly got very lost!
“It's worth remembering that Northumberland is home to many other incredible birds that cover even greater distances. Arctic Terns, for example, which nest on the Farne Islands, travel around 22,000 miles each year on migration between the UK and Antarctica."