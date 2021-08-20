Bioblitz planned to record plants, animals and fungi at Northumberland nature reserve

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is holding the event on its Benshaw Moor reserve, near Elsdon, on Saturday, September 4, between 9am and 6pm.

The wildlife charity is hoping as many people as possible lend a hand to help its conservation team find and record as many species of plants, animals and fungi that call its second newest reserve home.

The results from the day will be used to help the team to plan how the site it managed in the future.

Benshaw Moor, near Elsdon. Picture: Natasha Helmsley

In addition, the bioblitz will include guided sessions on how to find an identify plants, fungi, moss and lichens, reptiles and small mammals from Trust staff, the North East Fungus Study Group (NEFSG) and the Environment Records Information Centre North East (ERIC).

There will also be the opportunity for people to take part in stream kick sapling at the waterfall on the reserve courtesy of the Tyne Rivers Trust.

The day will end with a talk about the Benshaw reserve and the surrounding area at 7pm in Elsdon Village Hall.

The event has been made possible thanks to funding from the Environmental Records Information centre (ERIC) and Northumbrian Water’s Branch Out scheme.

Anybody interested in any aspect of the event can find out more at: www.nwt.org.uk/events/2021-09-04-benshaw-bioblitz-2021

Alice McCourt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust conservation officer, said: “Benshaw is a wonderful reserve in a beautiful part of Northumberland and well worth a visit. So what are you waiting for? Come and join us.”