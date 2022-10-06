One of the delights of autumn is the breathtaking celestial display made possible by the long, dark nights.

And this particular five-day show kicked off on Thursday, with the potential peak happening on Saturday.

Meteor showers happen when the Earth crashes into debris left by comets.

The Dracoid meteor shower will be most visible on October 8 and 9.

Also known as the Giacobinids, the Draconid meteor shower is a result of the rocks from a comet dubbed 21 P/ Giacobini-Zinner.

The Twice Brewed Inn, a regular skygazing hotspot, will be an ideal spot to watch the shower as it is located within the ‘Dark Sky park’.

The venue benefits from minimal light pollution, which means you can see thousands more stars there compared to within a town or city.

Wil Cheung, who hosts stargazing events at the pub, which is close to Hadrian’s Wall, said: “The peak is on Saturday, where as soon as it’s dark enough there will be opportunities to see shooting stars as these dust particles burn high above the atmosphere.

“The Draconids is a difficult one to predict in terms of how many shooting stars we see. It’s often around five per hour, but some years it is as many as 1000 an hour!

“My advice would be to find a location nice and dark, away from light pollution, from around 8.20pm and hopefully you may catch a shooting star.”