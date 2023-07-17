Lee Michael Gudgin, 41, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Friday, July 7 of fly-tipping household waste at Delaval Terrace, Blyth after moving to his new address on Burnside in Bedlington.

Northumberland County Council received a report about the waste in November 2022 and sent a member of its environmental enforcement team to investigate.

After the waste was removed, Gudgin was identified as the culprit and, during an interview under caution, admitted the offence.

The waste was dumped on a residential street in Blyth. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

He stated that he had issues getting the waste taken away and it was reported to the council before he could arrange a collection.

Gudgin was sentenced to a fine of £1,000 reduced to £666 for an early guilty plea for the offence.

He was also ordered to pay £639.28 in costs and a victim surcharge of £266, bringing the total of his financial penalty up to £1,572.28.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly-tipping is a very serious offence because of the damage it causes to the environment, as well as the cost to the taxpayer of clearing and disposing of the waste.

“This latest successful prosecution is the result of the council’s ongoing zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping.”