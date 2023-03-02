The Plant Pot Shed in Beadnell.

The scheme was set up seven years ago to keep unwanted plant pots out of landfill or from being incinerated.

The Pot Sheds’ owner, Jen Hall, sorts the pots into size and shape and stores them in a dedicated shed in her garden. Anyone is then welcomed to help themselves to as many pots as they like, free of charge.

Depending on demand, Jen usually also has a stock of special clear orchid pots, pond plant pots, plastic modules for seedlings, tall pots for roses or climbers and a limited number of large pots for veg growing, tomatoes or displays.

"Last year there was less demand for large pots by people growing tomatoes for the first time, but more demand for modules for seedlings,” she revealed. “People who took up gardening during lockdown are now growing a wider variety of vegetables and flowers, and growing more from seed.”

She has also found good homes with new gardeners for a range of unwanted garden tools or sundries. These mostly come from people moving house or downsizing their gardens.

Jen is clear that she doesn’t own the thousands of plant pots in the shed.

"They are donated by the public and I am just the curator of the scheme,” she says. “It’s strictly ‘first come first served’. If the pots you want are there, anyone is welcome to as many as they like, from one to a carload.

"Last year we had visits from retirement homes, schools, horticultural shows and allotment societies, as well as experienced gardeners looking for certain size pots. Word is spreading on social media and by mentions in local press so demand is growing.

"Thankfully donations by the public are keeping pace. People say they hate putting plant pots out as waste but finding someone to take them is sometimes difficult. The Pot Shed hopefully fills the gap.”

