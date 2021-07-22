Beadnell residents call for screening from car park created to cater for increased visitor numbers

The temporary car park in Beadnell.

The car park, on the site of a proposed cafe and restaurant development, was created to help the village cope with the large number of staycation visitors and day trippers this summer.

However, several residents of Bernicia Way have objected to a planning application by developer Stephen Dixon seeking permission for the temporary car park.

They have called for the screening promised as part of the initial proposal to be completed to ensure their privacy.

Nigel Robinson, one of the objectors, wrote: "We today had lunch whilst people in the car park put up an awning on their van, gazing directly onto our window.”

Ben Woods added: “This car park should not be allowed to continue unless the owners soften the impact for those properties which directly back onto the area. The original plans for a mound of earth (similar to where the gas is stored on the estate) would limit any noise pollution and also serve to protect their privacy.”

Beadnell Parish Council and the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership have backed the residents’ calls for screening to be put in place without delay.

A report on behalf of the applicant states: ‘This land has recently been granted permission as a car park associated with a restaurant building on the east side of Bernicia Way but it has been suggested to the applicant that its public use during summer 2021 would greatly assist in relieving the expected significant uplift in visitor numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions on foreign travel resulting in more people taking holidays in the UK and making day trips to the Northumberland coast from the urban areas of Tyne and Wear.

‘The car park has been in use since Sunday, April 11 using the Permitted Development rights of 56 days of use in the calendar year. The applicant is keeping a record of which days are utilised.

‘An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera to control ingress, egress and relevant payments for parking has been installed on a lamppost opposite the car park entrance.’