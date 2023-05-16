Tynemouth Longsands, King Edward’s Bay, and Whitley Bay Beach all received the recognition, which is presented to beaches with excellent water quality, environmental management and information, and safety services by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

They also received the charity’s Seaside Award, presented to some of the UK’s best beaches.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe, and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.

Longsands Beach in Tynemouth.

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, in order to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

“We would therefore like to recognise and applaud all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches.

“The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the incredibly high standards demanded.”

The three North Tyneside beaches were among five in the North East to receive a Blue Flag, the other two being Roker and Seaburn beaches in Sunderland.

There are nine North East beaches that received a Seaside Award. No Northumberland beaches received either award this year.