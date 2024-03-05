Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Industrial waste from collieries has been dumped illegally in the area since 1934, and hazardous materials within these deposits have been exposed by coastal erosion over time.

£5m was set aside to tackle the issue in 2021 but it was 2023 before the necessary regulatory permissions were secured.

Site set up works can finally begin now that weather conditions have improved, with excavations taking place between June and September.

Industrial pollution along the coast near Lynemouth started decades ago and has caused environmental problems. (Photo by Gemma Marriner)

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We are now in a position to implement this major clean-up project that will significantly improve the environment along this part of the county’s coastline, which has been blighted by past industrial activity.

“This is a key project in our commitment to put the environment at the heart of everything we do.

“Not only are we tackling the contaminated land, but we also know how unsightly these historic waste deposits washing onto the beach are. Improving the overall environment here is very important to us.

"It is going to be a busy few months but we are determined to improve the environment and support nature recovery in this area for the benefit of local residents, visitors, and our wildlife for years to come.”

The waste materials will be excavated and removed for safe disposal elsewhere, before the landscape is restored by the end of autumn 2024.

Council teams have been monitoring the site to remove waste as it becomes exposed, and will continue to do so where it is safe.

Members of the public are being advised not to remove waste themselves for health and safety reasons.

In a statement, local ward councillors Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn said: “We know local people have been frustrated for some time and this has taken a huge amount of joint effort that we were pleased to give.

“We are delighted to see more work set to take place and all agencies needed financially contributing. We recognise their support and commitment, which is now matching ours.