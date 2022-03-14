Beach cleans planned along Northumberland coast

Litter pickers at Beadnell last autumn.

The cross-border clean-up is being coordinated by Sea the Change.

Pick-ups are planned at Cambois (Friday, 10am), Embleton (Friday, 10.30am), Holy Island (Saturday, 10am), Berwick’s Little Beach (Saturday, 10.30am), Amble (Saturday, 11am), and Spittal (Sunday, 10.30am).

Last September, some 300 people picked litter from Belhaven Bay to Blyth, and between them they removed 500kg of rubbish.

Liza Cole, Sea the Change education project officer, said: “So many of the environmental issues we are facing seem so enormous that it feels like we are powerless, and that there is no way we can make a difference.

"But these community clean-ups show that many small acts, when you add them together, can have a huge impact, and that when we pull together, we have the power to make the world a better place!”

The event is being supported by a Tesco Bags of Help community grant.