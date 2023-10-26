Bamburgh car park to be extended and automatic barriers installed
Bamburgh Castle Estates has received permission for the changes at its Links car park near the dunes on the south side of the village.
Its changes will also expand capacity, providing welcome relief from the congestion which plagues the village at peak periods.
The proposal received the backing of the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.
It stated: “It is recognised that during holiday periods Bamburgh is choked with cars and that cars park haphazardly along the approach roads to the village. This detracts from its scenic beauty and frustrates both residents and visitors.
"Currently Northumberland County Council, in consultation with stakeholders, is developing a scheme to better manage the unrestricted on-street parking in the village.
“As part of this collaborative approach, Bamburgh Estate is seeking to provide more car parking. Whilst this is not a sustainable nor repeatable solution (rather, the long-term solution is to reduce the number of visitors arriving by private vehicle) it is accepted that an increase in parking could alleviate strain on the historic core of the village and reduce verge parking.”
Bamburgh Estate extended the castle car park in 2019 and a planning application has been made to allow the Glebe Field to operate as a seasonal car park (it currently operates for 28 days per year).
A new car park was mooted on the Moor Field along the Wynding but was considered too sensitive a location in terms of visual and ecological impact as well as its impractical access.
"The extension of the existing Links car park is considered to have the least visual impact given the rural character and appearance of the site will be retained, that the proposals do not include the demarcation of parking bays and that overnight parking will not be allowed,” added the AONB.
“The Links Road has not had the problem of verge parking and given that Bamburgh Estate already charges for parking at the Links, it seems unlikely to evolve into a problem when the new parking infrastructure is put into place.
"The removal of the height barrier from the car park is considered an improvement and the removal of the attendant’s kiosk will reduce clutter.”
Planners concluded the proposal would not have a detrimental impact given the site is already in use as a car park.