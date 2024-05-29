Billy and Patsy Murray from Armstrong Cottages, Rothbury.

I was eating my breakfast when my phone pinged with a message from my friend, Carol. ‘The Weeping Ash have been cut down!’ it read, with a tearful emoji. She continued, ‘I had to check on my mum and dad as soon as I saw!’.

Within the grounds of the Armstrong Cottages, at Townfoot, Rothbury are two rather beautiful and imposing weeping ash trees. Well, there were two, I should say.

I wrote about them two years ago, describing some of the things they would have witnessed during their lives: Rothbury weeping ash trees have witnessed astonishing changes over last century. The Cottages (built as alms-houses in 1896) are among the most attractive and iconic buildings in this town.

Unfortunately, like a great many British ash trees, these two beauties have been suffering from a disease called Ash Dieback. Bernicia, who manage the gardens and cottages, decided the time had come for them to be felled.

Seb and Kieran from Special Branch Tree Services.

A while ago, in 2021 Nick Johnson from the Northumbria Veteran Tree project, and I, had surveyed these ‘notable’ trees, and recorded that they were about 110 years old. Two other trees were planted at a similar time in the Armstrong section of the Haw Hill Graveyard. They have also been felled.

After checking with Carol that her mum and dad, Patsy and Billy Murray were indeed alright, (I will explain why, shortly) I contacted Bernicia to ask about their plans for replacement trees.

John Green, the Team Leader for Estate Services, phoned me. ‘Katie, if you go down there now, the replacements are being planted, you can watch the guys doing the work’.

I dashed down to the cottages and met Sebastian Lacey, Arborist, and his apprentice, Kieran Carr, from Special Branch Tree Services. It was a glorious, sunny morning, and they were very happy to be given the job in beautiful Rothbury.

Sebastian told me what it was like, cutting down the two great Ash trees. ‘They did not want to be felled!’ he explained. ‘Especially the one on the right’. I asked what he meant? ‘I had climbed up, and one of the branches kept getting caught around another, making the task much more difficult than usual!’ They were magnificent trees’ he continued, ‘Ash Dieback is a disaster for our ash trees everywhere’.

Seb told me that his company has a special area where they dispose of felled Ash, in an attempt to stop the spread of the devastating fungal disease.

As they worked, I asked Kieran why he had chosen to go into tree management. It was interesting to hear him explain that he had tried a few different occupations, including roofing, and being a motor mechanic. He said that nothing had really grabbed his enthusiasm, but as soon as he began working with trees, he felt he had found the work he really wants to do.

‘I am so keen to learn all there is to know about trees, and managing them’ he said, with a big beam on his face. ‘Look at that tree over there’ he was pointing to a magnificent, huge, sycamore, ‘that is absolutely beautiful!’ It was really refreshing and encouraging to hear him so enamoured with nature!

After a few hours the Ash tree stumps had been ground down, and the new young willow trees were planted. Seb and Kieran were off to get some well-deserved lunch.

So why was Carol worried about her mum and dad, after noticing the death of the Weeping Ash trees?

Well, in 2021, after writing lots of stories that some of the trees of Rothbury could have told, I talked to Nick Johnson about my idea to make a Tree Walk, with information about the trees, and some of the stories they could tell. Nick suggested I made this an audio trail instead, so that people could actually listen to the stories, rather than simply read them.

The Veteran Tree Project agreed to fund the Rothbury Trail, so I approached local musicians, persuading them to record music to accompany the stories. I also asked local people to be the voices of the trees, whose tales I had written. Patsy and Billy Murray were the voices of the two Weeping Ash.

This was so apt, as Patsy loved these trees with a passion! She had played under them as a child. On the Tree Trail audio, they say: Tree one: Now, before you go, take a good look at us both, for we will not be here forever. Tree two: We have got a nasty disease which is slowly killing us.

So, you can see why Carol ensured her parents were in good health, before informing me that the trees had been cut down!

Patsy and Billy have now taken a look at the new weeping willow trees. These are Salix Chrysocoma, Golden Weeping Willow. These should grow quickly and to a height of 12m, with a spread of 8m.

What do you think of them? I asked. ‘They will be beautiful, but they cannot compare to the wonderful Weeping Ash Trees’.