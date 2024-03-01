Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, February 28, North Tyneside Council’s X account urged people to stop harassing seals following a reported incident at Briardene in Whitley Bay the previous Sunday.

The council’s post read: “We have had reports from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue that people have been harassing seals by getting too close to them and taking selfies with them, allowing their dogs to attack them, throwing stones at them.

“Please pack it in. If people keep doing this the seals will stop hauling in.”

The seal at Briardene, Whitey Bay was found unharmed after the incident was reported. (Photo by LDRS)

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) was called out to Whitley Bay’s Briardene on Sunday, following reports of people throwing stones at a seal.

When marine mammal medic and area coordinator Tyne and Wear for BDMLR, Darren Martin, arrived on the scene he assessed the seal and found no injuries.

However, the seal was surrounded by people trying to take photographs, some according to Mr Martin only one or two feet away.

Since October last year, Darren estimates he has been called out 30 or 40 times to deal with reports of public harassment to seals, and between six to twelve times for dog attacks, from Cambois to Seaham. Seals are usually bitten on the rear flippers and deep lacerations require veterinary attention and antibiotics.

However, if bones in the flipper are broken as a result of dog bites it is unlikely the seal with survive out at sea and may have to be put down.

Darren, 62, said: "I would tell people not to go anywhere near a seal, never touch a seal. It is against the law to touch a seal unless you have a licence like us.

"Phone Marine Rescue then they will send out a medic if a seal needs a medic or if it just needs moving on.