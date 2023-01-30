Paul Common, 37, from East Lea, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He admitted fishing illegally with a gill net and was ordered to pay a total of £421.

The penalty includes a fine of £158, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £63. The gill net used was also forfeited and destroyed.

The Environment Agency successfully prosecuted fisherman Paul Common at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

The court was told that Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officers were on night patrol on June 29 when they saw Common on Newbiggin beach pulling on a rope.

After investigating, the officers found a gill net had been set in the sea. The high tide meant they were unable to recover it.

Officers returned during low tide the following morning to recover the 7x3m net and witnessed Common bring it in and put a dead sea trout into a bag. He was apprehended by the officers and the net was seized.

In interview, Common said he was unaware gill nets were illegal, despite being an experienced angler.

Gill nets catch fish by entanglement, causing them to die from asphyxiation after becoming caught in the net’s mesh. The use of gill nets is subject to strict conditions, and they are not allowed at all if targeting migratory fish such as salmon or sea trout.

It is vitally important that sufficient adult fish can spawn to maintain fish stocks and ensure survival of threatened species.

David Shears, senior fisheries enforcement officer for the Environment Agency in the North East, said: “Illegal fishing has a serious impact on fish stocks and on the local economy. It’s vital that adult sea trout and salmon are allowed to spawn to preserve stocks and the long-term future of angling.

“The Environment Agency’s work in fisheries enforcement is about protecting our wildlife, supporting sustainable fisheries and businesses and promoting the benefits of recreational and legal angling.

“We won’t hesitate to take action to stop illegal fishing and hopefully this will act as a deterrent for anyone thinking of breaking the law.”