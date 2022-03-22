Around 50 people turned up last Saturday (March 19) to combat the litter, including a seven week old baby.

Working together to clean the town, the volunteers suited themselves up with gloves and equipped their litter grabbers to collect a staggering 20 full sacks of garbage from the harbour and beach areas, the GP surgery grounds, and surrounding streets and green spaces.

In a statement, the group said: “Not only does the town look and feel better without litter, it helps save wildlife. Wildlife and biodiversity are being lost at such an alarming rate, yet we still needlessly kill millions of animals by littering.

LitterBug volunteers proudly displaying their 20 sacks of litter.

"Seeing so many people on Saturday was very uplifting.”

The effort is part of the Cross Border Coastal Clean Up 2022 which is coordinated by Sea the Change and includes hundreds of volunteers and stretches from Blyth to Bellhaven in Scotland.

Liza Cole, Sea the Change education project officer, said: “So many of the environmental issues we are facing seem so enormous that it feels like we are powerless, and that there is no way we can make a difference.

“But these community clean-ups show that many small acts, when you add them together, can have a huge impact.”

Volunteers of all ages and background showed up to take part in the effort.

The event was supported by a Tesco Bags of Help community grant.

For those wishing to get involved, it is not too late as the ‘Keep Britain Tidy, Great British Spring Clean’ will be held from March 25 to April 10.