Amble fisherman joins Northumberland Inshore Fisheries & Conservation Authority
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brian Douglas, an experienced commercial fisher based in Amble, joins NIFCA with a deep understanding of the local marine environment and a commitment to sustainable fishing practices.
His firsthand knowledge and insight into the challenges faced by the fishing community will be invaluable in guiding the Authority’s efforts to balance economic viability with environmental stewardship.
North Tyneside councillor Tommy Mulvenna brings a broad understanding of policy and governance.
Chair of NIFCA, Amelia Henderson, said: “The addition of Mr Douglas and Cllr Mulvenna strengthens our capacity to engage with stakeholders and foster a cooperative approach to marine conservation in the district.
“The Authority is committed to protecting our precious marine resources while supporting the livelihoods of our local fishing communities and our new members will play a crucial role in achieving these goals. We are thrilled to welcome them both on board.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.