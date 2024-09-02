Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has appointed two new members to its directorate.

Brian Douglas, an experienced commercial fisher based in Amble, joins NIFCA with a deep understanding of the local marine environment and a commitment to sustainable fishing practices.

His firsthand knowledge and insight into the challenges faced by the fishing community will be invaluable in guiding the Authority’s efforts to balance economic viability with environmental stewardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Tyneside councillor Tommy Mulvenna brings a broad understanding of policy and governance.

NIFCA Chief Officer Mark Southerton with new members Tommy Mulvenna and Brian Douglas, alongside NIFCA Chair Amelia Henderson.

Chair of NIFCA, Amelia Henderson, said: “The addition of Mr Douglas and Cllr Mulvenna strengthens our capacity to engage with stakeholders and foster a cooperative approach to marine conservation in the district.

“The Authority is committed to protecting our precious marine resources while supporting the livelihoods of our local fishing communities and our new members will play a crucial role in achieving these goals. We are thrilled to welcome them both on board.”