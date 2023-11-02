Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the first time Alnwick in Bloom has competed on the national stage following its success at last year’s Northumbria in Bloom competition when it won numerous accolades including best town.

Liz Adams, chair of Alnwick in Bloom, said: “We were a bit daunted, although honoured, at the start of 2023 to be put forward by Northumbria in Bloom for the national Britain in Bloom competition and were really delighted to come back to Alnwick with a gold award.

"The judges were very happy with our community participation and were particularly impressed with the displays at Gardener’s House, Column Field, Pottergate Gardens and the Pinfold. They also made positive comments our environmental responsibility including tree planting and the way sustainability is built into our approach to displays.

Gardener and TV presenter Rachel de Thame, Janet Pibworth, Alnwick Town Council assistant town clerk and Alnwick in Bloom secretary and Liz Adams, chair of Alnwick in Bloom.

“With over one million visitors coming to the town each year our volunteers work hard to ensure people leave with a good impression and want to return.

"We also know the importance of the floral displays for our residents as they not only enhance the environment but make people feel better.”

Forty four community gardening groups took part in the competition, with Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire named the overall winner and Brandon in Bloom CIC in Anglia winning the overall best town.

Darren Share, chairman of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, added: “Our congratulations go to all the RHS Britain in Bloom finalists for their incredible commitment and the difference their hard work makes to their communities. Groups were passionate and innovative, they showed how important it is for green space and environmental projects to be at the heart of community life.”

Narrowgate in Alnwick. Picture: Jane Coltman

Rachel de Thame, presenting the awards, commented: “Britain in Bloom gardening groups give selflessly of their time and energy to make their communities better for everyone to enjoy. From engaging with young people, helping to grow food for those in need or providing plant displays to inspire a sense of pride. These groups are the heroes of our villages, towns and cities and keep our country blooming.”