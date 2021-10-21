The group, who are travelling from Zaragoza to Glasgow to raise awareness of the COP26 Climate Change Conference, will be staying at Alnwick Youth Hostel on Friday, October 22.

The visit has been arranged by Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth who have also organised a Northumbrian musical evening with local musician Alistair Anderson.

There will be a welcome from Mayor Lynda Wearn and local churches will be providing breakfast before the group set off the next day en route to Wooler.

Alnwick Youth Hostel.

A small delegation from the walkers will be attending the climate action day in the Northumberland Hall on October 23.

Terry Smith, from Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth, said: “A positive outcome from COP26, taking place in Glasgow in November, will be vital.

“We need to significantly cut carbon emissions internationally if we are to avoid the climate crisis getting worse, with all the implications that would bring.

"We very much support the Spanish walkers as they are highlighting just how important this Climate Change Conference will be.”

The ‘marcha-a-glasgow’ walk has been co-organised by Extinction Rebellion, Ecologistas en Acción and the Alianza por la Emergencia Climática and is being supported by many

environmental organisations on their route, including Friends of the Earth local groups across the country.

A representative of the walkers said: “If walking 1,000 km in the notorious British weather can help raise awareness that our future and that of generations to come is at stake in Glasgow, then it will all be worth it.”