Alnwick strikes gold at Britain in Bloom awards

Alnwick won gold at the Britain in Bloom awards hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society.

It was pipped for the best town title by Amersham in Buckinghamshire. The overall award went to Southport.

Alnwick in Bloom chair Liz Adams said: “We are delighted to be awarded a Britain in Bloom Gold award and thanks go to our volunteers who turn out weekly to ensure that the town is looking at its best for locals and tourists alike. Thanks are also due to Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council for all that they do to help with our entry in the competition.”

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “I was delighted to learn that Britain in Bloom has recognised the outstanding work of our Alnwick in Bloom volunteers in this prestigious national competition. The team work tirelessly all year round to keep Alnwick looking its best and this success is down to all their efforts.”