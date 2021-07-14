Alnwick Garden teams up with Google to offer virtual tours of Northumberland attraction

Google Arts & Culture has launched Gardens United, an interactive online resource celebrating gardens around the UK.

With the help of newly captured Google Street View, online visitors will be able to virtually walk through and discover The Poison Garden and The Treehouse Restaurant in all of their glory.

Online visitors can also take a child’s eye tour of The Garden, view interactive stories about The Duchess’s Gate and learn more about its charitable programmes.

The cherry tree orchard at The Alnwick Garden.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden, said: “This has been a really exciting project for us, which has helped us achieve our aim of providing The Alnwick Garden experience to all.

"The platform now allows users from all over the world to enjoy The Garden through street view, interviews and ASMR moments.

"We have loved interviewing people from across the organisation and can’t wait to see the platform grow with new and exciting content from all of the partners.”

Amit Sood, director of Google Arts & Culture, added: “Everyone around the world can find joy in exploring a garden, and through this programme we wanted to celebrate this as well as inspire audiences to seek out new gardening experiences. From botanical art to urban gardening, thanks to our incredible partners, Gardens United has something for everyone - even if you are only looking to plan your next staycation itinerary.”

Explore Gardens United on the Google Arts & Culture app or online via g.co/GardensUnited