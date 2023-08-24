News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Friends of the Earth to explore link between pensions and climate change at public meeting

Despite near universal acceptance that we face a climate emergency, pension funds, including many from UK local authorities, continue to invest billions of pounds in the fossil fuel industry.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

Environmental organisations are now calling for these major companies to begin to divest these funds and to invest in renewable energy projects instead.

Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth is holding a public meeting to highlight how and why pension funds continue to support planet-wrecking projects and what we can do about it.

Peter Edge, Alnwick Friends of the Earth climate campaigner said: “The extreme heat waves, wildfires and flooding the world has experienced this year show how climate change is already having a major, negative impact.

The St James's Centre, Alnwick.
The St James's Centre, Alnwick.
"If we are to reach our own Government’s target of net zero by 2050, phasing out the extraction of gas, oil and coal is vital. Yet pension funds continue to hold stocks worth billions of pounds in fossil fuel companies.”

The meeting, ‘Greening pensions – how your pension funds support fossil fuels and how to fix it ‘ will take place in the main hall at St James’s Church Centre on Pottergate in Alnwick on Wednesday, September 6 from 7pm.

David Farrar from Peers for the Planet, but speaking in a personal capacity, will talk about how and why pension funds invest in fossil fuel projects, how we could encourage schemes to divest and alternative options.

Olwyn Hocking, from the Divest Tyne and Wear Campaign will explain how they are calling for the millions invested in oil, gas and coal by the Tyne and Wear pension fund to be directed, instead, into sustainable green jobs and services.

