Alnwick Friends of the Earth to explore link between pensions and climate change at public meeting

Environmental organisations are now calling for these major companies to begin to divest these funds and to invest in renewable energy projects instead.

Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth is holding a public meeting to highlight how and why pension funds continue to support planet-wrecking projects and what we can do about it.

Peter Edge, Alnwick Friends of the Earth climate campaigner said: “The extreme heat waves, wildfires and flooding the world has experienced this year show how climate change is already having a major, negative impact.

The St James's Centre, Alnwick.

"If we are to reach our own Government’s target of net zero by 2050, phasing out the extraction of gas, oil and coal is vital. Yet pension funds continue to hold stocks worth billions of pounds in fossil fuel companies.”

The meeting, ‘Greening pensions – how your pension funds support fossil fuels and how to fix it ‘ will take place in the main hall at St James’s Church Centre on Pottergate in Alnwick on Wednesday, September 6 from 7pm.

David Farrar from Peers for the Planet, but speaking in a personal capacity, will talk about how and why pension funds invest in fossil fuel projects, how we could encourage schemes to divest and alternative options.