The healthcare consultancy firm, Andrew Poplett Enterprises Ltd, which was founded by Andrew Poplett, offers independent, impartial and bespoke consultancy services.

The wildlife charity has a number of reserves close to the consultancy’s Alnwick headquarters including Hauxley, East Chevington, Cresswell Pond, Cresswell Shore and Druridge Pools, all of which are set to benefit immensely from its recently announced support.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust chief executive, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Poplett and his consultancy on board as one of our corporate supporters and am especially delighted that the company has an environmental policy and a commitment to supporting local charities like us.

A badger peeks out of some foliage. Picture: Allan Potts

“Over the past 18 months, more people than ever before turned to nature for the sake of their mental health and wellbeing, so it is great to see a company with such huge knowledge of the NHS, supporting our very own natural health service.”

Andrew Poplett said: “I am very pleased to be able to offer my support to the local environment and wildlife of Northumberland as part of the company’s long established Environmental and Social Responsibility Strategy. The Northumberland Wildlife Trust is an ideal organisation for us to support and encourage.”

Meanwhile, the Trust’s Druridge Bay team searching for a confident, innovative and enthusiastic

person to join it as an Estates Trainee.

A grant of £19,670 from the Ventient Sisters North Steads Windfarm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation is enabling the wildlife charity to provide the opportunity to one lucky person.

Based at the Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay, the year-long traineeship is a great chance for a young person to work across its six sites.

Over the course of the year they will gain experience in a variety of habitats, develop new skills, earn practical qualifications, improve their survey and species identification knowledge, become involved in public engagement and outreach events in the local community - all whilst being paid a salary.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay Landscape Manager says: “We are very grateful for this cash boost as without it we wouldn’t have been able to offer such a wonderful trainee opportunity.