Alnwick-based Reheat to manage forestry conference through Northwoods programme

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:12 BST
An event exploring the future of forestry, land use, and the use of wood across the economy of northern England is being managed by Alnwick-based Reheat.

The Northern Forestry Conference, organised by Forestry Commission-funded programme, Northwoods, takes place at Newcastle’s Discovery Museum on Thursday, May 15.

It will explore the direct contribution forests and timber make to the north, and the opportunities that growing all parts of the sector can bring for the economy and to meet our Net Zero targets.

Neil Harrison, director of Reheat, which hosts and manages Northwoods, said: “With huge investment in timber processing capacity, the rise of exciting and diverse new markets, and the success of local tree planting programmes, the conference arrives at a pivotal moment for the sector.

Neil Harrison, director and co-founder of Reheat.Neil Harrison, director and co-founder of Reheat.
“Attendees can expect a packed programme of expert speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to inform, inspire, and spark collaboration across the industry.”

For more information contact [email protected]. Tickets can be booked via eventbrite.

