Alnmouth residents concerned over cracks in Church Hill's 171-year-old wall
Church Hill is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and lies on the south side of the estuary to Alnmouth.
It is home to the iconic St Cuthbert’s Cross and ruined 18th century church, which became separated from the village after the River Aln changed its course in 1806.
The sea wall at the base of Church Hill was built in 1853 on the instruction of the 4th Duke of Northumberland to prevent sea damage to the ancient burial grounds of the churches that had stood in that area.
Unfortunately, the protective wall was damaged by a storm surge in 2013 and has been in need of repair ever since.
Recently, locals have noticed more cracks forming next to the broken part of the wall and concerns for further damage have been raised. As the hill and wall are outside the village’s conservation area and are not listed, the repair is down to Northumberland Estates.
A spokesperson from Northumberland Estates said: “Over the years we have worked with Northumberland Coast National Landscape and other stakeholders to source funding and protect sites where we can from the forces of nature, including a significant Heritage Lottery Fund bid as part of a wider Coastlands Project within the AONB, which Northumberland Estates has agreed to provide additional funding to.
"Unfortunately, the bid, which has now been submitted on two occasions was not deemed to generate significant benefit to meet the objectives of the funding.
“On February 29, 2024, two estate surveyors met with Iain Robson from Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership and Sarah Winlow of Northumberland County Council. Iain will be taking matters forward and once costs are obtained, discussion can be continued.”
The coastline has suffered significant erosion in recent months, with a small section of the Alnmouth Village Golf Club falling onto the beach and once buried defence blocks now being visible. Without necessary repairs, there is the risk of Church Hill slipping down into the estuary if storms persist in the future.
