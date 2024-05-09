Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of the wall protecting an Alnmouth landmark is still to be decided as funding needs to be secured.

Church Hill is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and lies on the south side of the estuary to Alnmouth.

It is home to the iconic St Cuthbert’s Cross and ruined 18th century church, which became separated from the village after the River Aln changed its course in 1806.

The sea wall at the base of Church Hill was built in 1853 on the instruction of the 4th Duke of Northumberland to prevent sea damage to the ancient burial grounds of the churches that had stood in that area.

Church Hill resides across the estuary and overlooks the village.

Unfortunately, the protective wall was damaged by a storm surge in 2013 and has been in need of repair ever since.

Recently, locals have noticed more cracks forming next to the broken part of the wall and concerns for further damage have been raised. As the hill and wall are outside the village’s conservation area and are not listed, the repair is down to Northumberland Estates.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Estates said: “Over the years we have worked with Northumberland Coast National Landscape and other stakeholders to source funding and protect sites where we can from the forces of nature, including a significant Heritage Lottery Fund bid as part of a wider Coastlands Project within the AONB, which Northumberland Estates has agreed to provide additional funding to.

"Unfortunately, the bid, which has now been submitted on two occasions was not deemed to generate significant benefit to meet the objectives of the funding.

Cracks can be seen forming next to the previously damaged section.

“On February 29, 2024, two estate surveyors met with Iain Robson from Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership and Sarah Winlow of Northumberland County Council. Iain will be taking matters forward and once costs are obtained, discussion can be continued.”