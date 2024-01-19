A popular walk in Northumberland will be closed for the next few months due to a landslip following recent wet weather.

The National Trust has taken the decision to close Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, including the car park and toilets.

One path is currently impassable and there is a high risk of further landslips, rock fall and tree fall.

With repairs only possible by hand due to the nature of the landscape, time is needed to allow the area to dry out.

The landslip at Allen Banks and Staward Gorge obstructs the path.

Rebecca Hetherington, countryside manager for Hadrian’s Wall Country at the National Trust, said: “No-one can predict when or where the next landslip will happen, but we do know it is more likely when the ground is saturated. A closure is necessary to protect both public safety and the site from further damage.

“We know that Allen Banks is very popular with walkers, but we’re asking everyone to find an alternative place to walk while landslips continue to pose a risk.”

Andrew Poad, general manager for the Hadrian’s Wall Country portfolio at the National Trust, said: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats to the precious landscapes we care for and the National Trust is having to adapt to these changing weather patterns and working hard to address the resulting biodiversity loss/damage. Sadly, these sorts of events are becoming more frequent, meaning we are having to make these difficult decisions more often.”