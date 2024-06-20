Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alnwick Area group of Friends of The Earth are highlighting their concerns about air pollution by having a presence at the What a Wonderful World Festival.

The group will be handing out information relating to air pollution, climate change and biodiversity and also promoting positive actions that can be taken to protect the planet and improve health.

‘Change In The Air?’ is being held at Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday, June 29 from 1.30pm to 4.10pm and chairman Tom Burston will be hosting discussions with three invited speakers.

Dr Laura Keast will discuss how dirty air affects our health and how it relates to climate change. Professor Alasdair McDonald will be talking about wind energy and Beth Chamberlain from the RSPB will explore the implications of climate change to our wildlife.