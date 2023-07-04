The wonders of the arts, science and the natural world were the focus of a successful What a Wonderful World Festival.

Over 500 people came to two fantastic sellout concerts at Alnwick Playhouse with Karine Polwart’s inspiring songs, supported by local choir, Werca’s Folk and Watershed:Journey of a River and Journey of an Activist from local youngsters.

Audiences were invited to ‘Imagine the Future’ with local MP Chi Onwurah, 22-year-old Tamara Ullyart. retired local farmer Aidan Harrison, Paul Brannen, expert on innovations in new buildings and Damian Cruden, artistic director, Alnwick Playhouse.

Worries about water were addressed in a Deep Dive with Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Rivers Trust, Stronger Shores, local potato grower, David Humphries and Elaine More, from the National Trust’s beaver reintroduction project.

Environmental expert Ross Lowrie called on everyone to use their vote to support the environment, spend money in the right way and get involved.

Local musicians of all ages were a big hit with visitors to the Alnwick Garden and Alnwick All Stars rounded off the festival singing ‘What a Wonderful World’.

Pictures and video by Jane Coltman

