News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
The What a Wonderful World Festival in Alnwick.The What a Wonderful World Festival in Alnwick.
The What a Wonderful World Festival in Alnwick.

18 pictures from the What a Wonderful World Festival in Alnwick as environmental issues put in the spotlight

The wonders of the arts, science and the natural world were the focus of a successful What a Wonderful World Festival.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

Over 500 people came to two fantastic sellout concerts at Alnwick Playhouse with Karine Polwart’s inspiring songs, supported by local choir, Werca’s Folk and Watershed:Journey of a River and Journey of an Activist from local youngsters.

Audiences were invited to ‘Imagine the Future’ with local MP Chi Onwurah, 22-year-old Tamara Ullyart. retired local farmer Aidan Harrison, Paul Brannen, expert on innovations in new buildings and Damian Cruden, artistic director, Alnwick Playhouse.

Worries about water were addressed in a Deep Dive with Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Rivers Trust, Stronger Shores, local potato grower, David Humphries and Elaine More, from the National Trust’s beaver reintroduction project.

Environmental expert Ross Lowrie called on everyone to use their vote to support the environment, spend money in the right way and get involved.

Local musicians of all ages were a big hit with visitors to the Alnwick Garden and Alnwick All Stars rounded off the festival singing ‘What a Wonderful World’.

Pictures and video by Jane Coltman

‘Songs of tree and river, stone and sea’ performed by Karine Polwart and Dave Milligan.

1. What a Wonderful World Festival 1

‘Songs of tree and river, stone and sea’ performed by Karine Polwart and Dave Milligan. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Journey of an Activist performed by members of the Duchess’s Community High School Climate Club.

2. What a Wonderful World Festival 2

Journey of an Activist performed by members of the Duchess’s Community High School Climate Club. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Journey of an Activist performed by members of the Duchess’s Community High School Climate Club.

3. What a Wonderful World Festival 3

Journey of an Activist performed by members of the Duchess’s Community High School Climate Club. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Pupils from Swansfield Park and St Michael's Primary Schools during their performance of Journey Of A River.

4. What a Wonderful World Festival 5

Pupils from Swansfield Park and St Michael's Primary Schools during their performance of Journey Of A River. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Alnwick