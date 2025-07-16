14 parks in Northumberland win national Green Flag Awards
The award, presented by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, honours parks and green spaces that meet the highest standards of environmental management, maintenance, and community involvement.
Tyne Riverside Country Park (Prudhoe and Wylam) has been awarded Green Flag status for the first time.
The other recipients are: Alexandra Park (Cramlington), Astley Park (Seaton Delaval), Bolam Lake Country Park, Carlisle Park (Morpeth), Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park (Berwick), Doctor Pit Park (Bedlington), Druridge Bay Country Park, Eastwoods Park (Prudhoe), Flagstaff Park (Berwick), Hexham Parks, Hirst Park (Ashington), Plessey Woods Country Park, Ridley Park (Blyth).
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, said: “These 14 awards reflect not only the incredible work done by our staff and volunteers, but also our clear commitment to improving and protecting our parks as outlined in our Environment Policy and Action Plan.
“Our ambition is to see even more of our green spaces reach Green Flag standard. These parks are vital for the health and wellbeing of our communities, for biodiversity, and for creating places everyone can enjoy.”
Paul Todd, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, added: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Northumberland’s parks, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.
“Quality parks and green spaces make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.