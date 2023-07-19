Thirteen green spaces in Northumberland have won prestigious awards recognising their beauty, facilities, and environmental standards.

Green Flag Awards were handed out to parks across the county by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under a government-licensed scheme.

The award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces around the world.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our local parks and green spaces are at the heart of our communities and are very much valued by all who visit them.

“We invest in and work very hard to continually improve our parks and we are delighted to have retained the Green Flag status and increased the number of parks that have such status, with Druridge Bay Country Park also now securing the accolade this year.

“Each Green Flag Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work that has been put in by our residents and local volunteers and our own staff, towards maintaining the parks to very high standards.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved with the Northumberland parks in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Northumberland parks are vital green spaces for the community, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

“The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The award has been handed out to green spaces for 27 years.

The Northumberland winners are Castle Vale and Coronation Parks in Berwick, Plessey Woods Country Park, Bolam Lake Country Park, Ridley Park in Blyth, Astley Park in Seaton Delaval, Sele Park in Hexham, Carlisle Park in Morpeth, Dr Pit Park in Bedlington, Hirst Park in Ashington, Alexandra Park in Cramlington, Eastwoods Park in Prudhoe, and Druridge Bay Country Park.

