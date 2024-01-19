A recently planted 104-acre Northumberland woodland with the opportunity to purchase carbon capture rights, has come to market in three lots or as a whole with a guide price of £755,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three blocks of native broadleaf woodland at Widdrington Plantations offer significant timber, carbon and sporting potential.

The woodland was planted in 2021/22 with an existing revenue stream available through an England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carbon rights are included in the sale of Lot 3 - Poppy’s Wood - but excluded from the sale of the other two lots.

Widdrington Plantations.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said: “This woodland is a high natural capital and sequestration resource. The three blocks extend in total to 103.96 acres (42.07 hectares) with the objective of developing a diverse and adaptable native woodland, focused on delivering a more resilient species composition that has the ability to combat pests, disease, and climate change."