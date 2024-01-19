News you can trust since 1854
100-acre woodland with carbon capture rights for sale at Widdrington in Northumberland

A recently planted 104-acre Northumberland woodland with the opportunity to purchase carbon capture rights, has come to market in three lots or as a whole with a guide price of £755,000.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
The three blocks of native broadleaf woodland at Widdrington Plantations offer significant timber, carbon and sporting potential.

The woodland was planted in 2021/22 with an existing revenue stream available through an England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO).

Carbon rights are included in the sale of Lot 3 - Poppy’s Wood - but excluded from the sale of the other two lots.

Widdrington Plantations.Widdrington Plantations.
Widdrington Plantations.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said: “This woodland is a high natural capital and sequestration resource. The three blocks extend in total to 103.96 acres (42.07 hectares) with the objective of developing a diverse and adaptable native woodland, focused on delivering a more resilient species composition that has the ability to combat pests, disease, and climate change."

For more details call 01423 590500 or visit www.gscgrays.co.uk

