100-acre woodland with carbon capture rights for sale at Widdrington in Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The three blocks of native broadleaf woodland at Widdrington Plantations offer significant timber, carbon and sporting potential.
The woodland was planted in 2021/22 with an existing revenue stream available through an England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO).
Carbon rights are included in the sale of Lot 3 - Poppy’s Wood - but excluded from the sale of the other two lots.
John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said: “This woodland is a high natural capital and sequestration resource. The three blocks extend in total to 103.96 acres (42.07 hectares) with the objective of developing a diverse and adaptable native woodland, focused on delivering a more resilient species composition that has the ability to combat pests, disease, and climate change."
For more details call 01423 590500 or visit www.gscgrays.co.uk